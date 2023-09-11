Add this adorable Bitty Boomer mini Grogu speaker to your Star Wars collection for just $6

Reg. $20 $6
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Grogu in Pram Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon is now offering the Bitty Boomers Star Wars Grogu in Pram Mini Bluetooth Speaker for just $5.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a massive 71% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen it hit this price. While it’s not going to deliver the most high-end audio reproduction out there, we were impressed with how loud it can get without distorting. It’s also one of the most adorable little speakers out there, featuring Baby Yoda straight from The Mandalorian in a pint-sized 2-inch form-factor that will be great for your Star Wars collection as well. Head below for more details. 

It features Bluetooth 5.0 tech alongside a 30-foot range and up to 4 hours of wireless playback before it needs to be charged. There’s a charging cable included in the package alongside a strap so you can attach it to your bag or anything else in your collector space too. 

At under $6 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable from a more well-known company for less. If your Star Wars collection could use an adorable little Baby Yoda speaker, this is a solid opportunity to pick one up. 

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for some notable high-quality portable audio, dive into the new EPICBOOM speaker. The latest from Ultimate Ears debuted last week as one of the company’s larger portable speakers with its signature fabric design, waterproof build, and one-tap Magic Button. All of the deals you need are in our launch coverage.  

Bitty Boomers Grogu in Pram Mini Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker
  • Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices
  • 30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included
  • Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience
  • Strap Included to Help Secure to any Backpack or Bag

Show More Comments