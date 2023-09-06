Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM steps up waterproof speaker game with adaptive EQ tech

Ultimate Ears today is launching its latest portable Bluetooth speaker. Meet the new Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM. Arriving as one of the company’s larger portable speakers, the upcoming release still packs its signature fabric design, waterproof build, and one-tap Magic Button. But new this time around is a more capable speaker array and adaptive EQ tech.

Lately, if you want to bring home a more capable portable speaker, you’ll likely be lured over to the smart side of the equation. Favorites right now like the Sonos Move or some of Bose’s more intelligent offerings don’t have much competition from Bluetooth speakers that these days seem to mostly tout portability and convenience above sound quality.

That’s where the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM arrives, which steps in to just offer a great listening experience that you can actually take anywhere. If you’re familiar with any other releases from Ultimate Ears, you’ll find that the new release today is right at home in the lineup. It has the same fabric-wrapped exterior as we’ve seen from even the brand’s most compact offerings, just now sporting a far larger and more capable form-factor.

Capable of 360-degree sound output, the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM can serenade you with its 4.6-inch woofer and dual high-frequency 45mm transducers setup. New this time around is the adaptive EQ tech that tailors sound performance to the speaker’s environment. But by all other accounts, this is just a more typical Bluetooth speaker – no smarts virtual assistants to be found.

Being larger also doesn’t mean that Ultimate Ears is planning to ditch some of the other staples from the collection, as an IP67 water-resistance rating still makes the cut. And yes, it does still float. Speaking of signature features, there’s the usual UE Party Mode functionality for linking multiple speakers together, as well as NFC pairing to help Android users get started. The signature Magic Button also makes a return, allowing you to customize the toggle for one-tap access to favorite music.

The new Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM will be available later on in the month and comes in either black or white stylings. Each model gets its own accenting, with yellow or red volume buttons. Pricing clocks in at $349.99 for either one, and you can now lock-in your order at Amazon. The official launch date is September 22, but it seems that Amazon is planning to begin shipping the new speaker come the 15th.

