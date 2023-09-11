This fabric Kensington USB-C and HDMI dock features a Qi pad at new $108 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering its best price on the Kensington SD1700P USB-C and HDMI Hub with Qi charging at $108 shipped. Regularly $140, this model launched back in December 2022 and has only seen a few notable price drops since then. Today’s deal is $8 under our previous mention and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. This is a relatively unique hub option that both expands your I/O potential both at home and on the go, but also includes a fabric exterior with a built-in wireless Qi charger on the top. It boasts a 100W power passthrough as well as a pair of HDMI ports (up to 4K at 60Hz, or a single 4K at 60Hz monitor for “USB-C enabled iPads and Samsung DeX devices”) on top of one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (5V/0.9A) port, a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (5V/0.9A) jacks, and a 1Gb/s Ethernet input. Head below for more details.

If the onboard Qi wireless pad isn’t of interest, you can also save significantly with UGREEN’s latest 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with dual 4K HDMI display. This model just launched a couple months ago and is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at $30.50 shipped, which is over 50% off the going rate. Get a closer look right here.

For a more integrated option that works wonderfully with your MacBook setup, the first deal on Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand is where you need to be. This one not only expands your connectivity options but it also features an NVMe slot for additional storage. Everything you need to know about this deals waiting in our previous deal coverage, but make sure you check it out soon before the price jumps back up.

Kensington SD1700P USB-C and HDMI Hub features:

An ideal plug and play solution for USB-C based Ipads and Mac and Windows laptops, as well as Samsung DeX enabled devices. Host USB-C port must support 5V/3A of power

Supports up to 10W phone charging in power pass-through and bus-powered mode. When in bus-powered mode, simply toggle the switch to choose between Qi charging and docking functionality

Plug your laptop’s USB-C power adapter (85W or greater) into the dock for pass-through power to the laptop (USB-C device must support Power Delivery), or power the dock and connected devices using the laptop’s battery when traveling. Optional 100W Power Adapter sold separately

Supports up to Dual 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI ports, making it an ideal solution for either a full desktop setup, or for use when one the go, in conference rooms, or other collaboration spaces. USB-C devices must support DisplayPort Alt Mode. Supports a Single 4K @ 60Hz monitor for USB-C enabled iPads and Samsung DeX enabled devices (resolution may vary based on device)

