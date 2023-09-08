Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand with NVMe slot sees first discount to $127, more

Satechi just launched its new USB-C Dual Dock Stand with NVMe slot last month, and now the first chance to save has arrived. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the savings today kick off at $126.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $150, today’s offer amounts to $23 in savings alongside a new all-time low. As one of the more unique releases from Satechi, its new Dual Dock Stand very much lives up to its name with a design that is both a USB-C dock, and a stand. Resting underneath your MacBook, the hub props up your machine while also offering dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, and an array of USB-C and USB-A slots. One of the features I loved the most in our hands-on review was its built-in NVMe drive dock.

We’re also seeing a pair of Thunderbolt 4 offerings from Satechi on sale today, too. Both of these are marking some of the first discounts we’ve seen on new gear that has launched in 2023, arriving in two different form-factors based on how much I/O your workstation actually needs.

Today’s deals would all go well with Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which is currently resting at its all-time low. On sale in two configurations, there are $200 in savings to go alongside prices starting at $1,099.

Satechi USB-C Dual Dock Stand features:

The USB C docking station offers an array of connectivity options including an Ethernet Port with 1 Gigabit speed, 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI Ports, 1x SSD Enclosure, 2x USB-A Ports at 10Gpbs and 5Gpbs, 2x USB-C Data Ports at 10Gpbs and 5Gpbs, and a USB-C Power Port with 75W power delivery to keep your device charged while you work.

