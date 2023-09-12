Hisense’s latest 85-inch 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV hits $1,800 Amazon low ($400 off)

Joining ongoing all-time lows on smaller models (down below), Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 85-inch Hisense Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV for $1,799.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $2,200 at Best Buy and elsewhere and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s $400 price drop is also a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a notable price drop on a particularly large 2023 model display, you’re looking at an up to 144Hz panel running on Google’s TV platform with direct access to all of you streaming services and apps. That also means it has Google’s voice assistant built-in alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, VRR, Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs. More deals and details below.

More 2023 model Hisense Smart Google TV deals:

If you’re looking for a particularly high-end 2023 model, Samsung’s 2023 65-inch 120Hz 8K mini-LED smart TV is where it’s at. Now down at a new Amazon all-time low, you can save up to $1,200 on this future-proof 8K display with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and the Samsung Gaming Hub – “stream your favorite games right from your TV. No console required.”

Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

ULED4K: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Mini-LED with Hi-View Local Dimming: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Dolby Vision️ Dolby Atmos️: Dolby Vision HDR * picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

144Hz Game Mode Pro: All the most advanced gaming tech, all in this TV. HDMI 2.1 inputs recognize gaming sequences to automatically adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. The automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

