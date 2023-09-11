Samsung’s 2023 65-inch 120Hz 8K mini-LED smart TV hits Amazon low at $3,798 ($1,200 off)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2023 model Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900C Series mini-LED Quantum HDR Smart TV $3,797.99 shipped. Regularly $5,000 and on sale for $3,800 via Best Buy, this is over $1,200 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since release in February. You’re looking at an edge-to-edge, future-proof 8K mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync). Alongside the Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro for enhanced audio, it also features support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and the Samsung Gaming Hub – “stream your favorite games right from your TV. No console required.” More details below.

If the high-end Samsung option above is overkill for your needs, you’ll want to scope out the ongoing deals on the 2023 model Hisense smart TVs. You’ll find a series of mini-LED models in various sizes from 55 up to 75 inches still sitting at Amazon all-time lows with prices starting at under $400 shipped. All of the details are waiting right here.

Looking to go seriously big? TCL’s giant 120Hz 98-inch Smart Google TV is still on sale at under $4,000 via Amazon. Delivering at least $2,000 in savings, if you have the space for a massive home theater display, this ongoing offer is worth a look before the price jumps back up.

Samsung QLED 8K QN900C 8K mini-LED Smart TV features:

Experience our greatest of all time. This trailblazer of Samsung TVs doesn’t just boast amazing tech specs. It’s got style, too with a virtually bezel-free design that’s as wow-inspiring and guest impressing as the picture itself. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K delivers unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. The powerful processor transforms your favorite content into stunning 8K, and the smallest details come to life with our iconic Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Q-Symphony 3.0.

