meross Matter Smart Plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at new $14 low (Reg. $18)

The official meross Amazon storefront now offers its all-new Matter Smart Plug (MSS115) for $13.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, too. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save on the just-released smart home accessory. It clocks in at $4 off and is a new all-time low. The new meross Matter Smart Plug arrives as one of the brand’s first new releases that adopts the connection standard. It lets you pair this plug with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box without fussing with any other hardware. Otherwise, this is a standard smart plug that’ll let you automate lamps, fans, dehumidifiers, and really anything else that can be plugged into a wall outlet. Learn more in our hands-on review over at 9to5Mac.

If your setup can get away without a reliance on Matter, there’s really no beating this smart plug from VOCOlinc. It’ll complement your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with a compact design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. It’s also on sale, and now sitting at $10.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon via Amazon and dropping down from the usual $13 going rate. It’s well worth a look for a more basic solution that’ll still let you control lamps and appliances with your voice or smartphone.

meross Matter Smart Plug features:

Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products with one app!

