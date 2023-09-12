Mountain Hardwear offers up to 60% off its web specials: Jackets, vests, more

Mountain Hardwear updates your outerwear for fall with up to 60% off its web specials when you apply promo code MHWSEP60 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, and more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Stretchdown Hoody that’s marked down to $120 and originally sold for $300. This style is stretch infused to promote comfort and has an attached hood in case you run into rain. It also has zippered pockets to store essentials and it’s highly packable, which makes it nice to travel with. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

