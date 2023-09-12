Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro/Bespoke outperforms Watch 6 series starting at $380

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition for $399.99 shipped. Down from $450, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $50 in savings attached. This is the first discount in two months. Also getting in on the savings is the standard Watch 5 Pro, which is now $379.99 from its usual $400 or higher price tag in order to match one of its best prices ever. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. The Bespoke Edition packs all of the same features, but steps up to deliver stainless steel and a more premium band.

We also put together a recent feature that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement to the Galaxy Watch 5. You’re missing out on the titanium shell, massive battery life, and overall more rugged vibes. If you’re on the fence about bringing home Samsung’s latest, our recent coverage should help. As should today’s $50 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!