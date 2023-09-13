Get lifetime web hosting with unlimited domains and databases for $50 (Reg. $225)

Whether you’re running a business or setting up a personal project, the cost of hosting adds up over the years. If you would like to wave goodbye to annual payments, you can currently get a lifetime subscription with DoRoyal Website Hosting for just $49.99 (Reg. $225) via 9to5Toys Specials.

There are many services that allow you to build and launch a website. But if you want full control over your content, setting up a self-hosting plan is essential.

Finding a reliable provider that doesn’t cost the earth isn’t an easy task. Many popular platforms will have you coughing up $15 per month or more.

Not so with DoRoyal. This highly rated service offers solid hosting with unmetered bandwidth, meaning you can focus on growing your online brand. The plan also includes unlimited domains, subdomains, email accounts, and databases, so you have complete freedom to expand.

If you need to build your site from scratch, DoRoyal offers a website design tool. Alternatively, you can use the built-in WordPress manager or install your favorite CMS in minutes. DoRoyal offers strong support if you need it, and with 8GB of disk space, you have plenty of room for images.

And there’s more. DoRoyal offers daily cloud back-ups, anti-spam and anti-virus protections, an online file manager, and much more besides. It’s easy to see why customers have rated the service at 4.6 out of 5 stars over on TrustPilot.

A lifetime subscription would normally set you back $225, but you can grab yours today for only $49.99 with this special offer.

