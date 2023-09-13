Greenworks’ 40V 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier ends summer with $254 discount to $390

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 2-In-1 Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier for $389.99 shipped. This device has been dropping in price since July’s peak of $1,072, having just steeply fallen from $644. This 39% discount is the third-lowest price of 2023 and the lowest of the summer that we have tracked, being beaten out by discounts with only a $15 difference. It currently sits $46 below the current going used rate. Have you been absent or behind with your yard’s upkeep this year? Is your lawn developing far more thatch then you ever intended? Well, this deal on the specialized 2-in-1 dethatcher and scarifier is a perfect opportunity to fix those mistakes just in time before fall’s cool season officially moves in. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently. It also features a 5-position depth adjustment from minus 1/2-inch to plus 1/5-inch for scarifying, and minus 1/10-inch to plus 3/4-inch for dethatching.

Another area of the yard you may have neglected is the higher and harder to reach areas in trees and tall hedges. Well, don’t worry, because Amazon is also offering a 26% discount on the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo for $154. It includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life – perfect for trimming branches and even taking care of smaller tree trunks – as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder. You’ll also receive the 2.0 Ah battery and charger to round out the package.

And if you’re a fan of Greenworks’ long line of power tools, be sure to check out the deal still going on for the 24V 6-piece Power Tool Combo Kit that features a 1/2-inch hammer drill, 1/2-inch impact driver, a multi-purpose oscillator, 7-1/4-inch circular saw, 1-1/8-inch reciprocating saw, a 200 Lumen flashlight, three 24V 2.0 Ah batteries, a charger, an 8-piece driving set, and a carrying case.

Greenworks 40V 2-In-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier Features:

Keep your yard healthy by dethatching in early spring or early fall for cool-season grasses, and in late spring through early summer (after the 2nd mowing) for warm-season grasses

Quick-swap tine reels to easily switch between the included dethatcher and scarifier attachments

14-inch dethatching path allows you to complete jobs faster and more efficiently, Removable Grass Collection Bag

5-position depth adjustment from minus 1/2-in. to plus 1/5-in. (scarifying) and minus1/10-in to plus 3/4-in. (dethatching)

Stainless steel tines stay sharp longer for reliable performance

