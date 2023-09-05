Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 6-piece Combo Kit for $384.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 45% off coupon. Down from $700, this is the first discount that we have tracked for this product and a new all-time low, giving you a total of $315 in savings. This massive combo kit is a perfect opportunity to expand your arsenal of tools, giving you enough equipment to tackle any job around the house. All the items included in this kit are cordless and brushless ensuring quality performance without the concern of cables. The kit features a 1/2-inch hammer drill, 1/2-inch impact driver, a multi-purpose oscillator, 7-1/4-inch circular saw, 1-1/8-inch reciprocating saw, a 200 Lumen flashlight, three 24V 2.0 Ah batteries, a charger, an 8-piece driving set, and a carrying case. The drill and impact driver both feature 3-speed settings and produce 2,650-pound-inches of torque. The reciprocating saw has a 1-inch stroke length and reaches 0-3,000 strokes per minute with variable speed for whatever material you may be cutting through. The circular saw offers a beval angle range of 0-50-degree, and a cutting capacity of 1-11/16-inches at 50-degrees and 2-1/2-inches at 0-degrees.

Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower for $287. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family, and provides this blower up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge. Also includes a rapid charger to complete the package.

Also be sure to check out our recent coverage of theÂ EGO POWER+ products currently seeing discounts, from electric leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more. And you can also head over to ourÂ Green DealsÂ hub for more deals and ideas on how to expand your tool collection.

Greenworks 24V 6-pcs Combo Kit Features:

800in/lb Drill bare tool

Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2â€³ Impact Wrench, 300Ft.Ibs with 24V 2Ah Battery and 24V Charger

Greenworks 24V Cordless Multi-Tool bare tool

GW 24V Flashlight, Tool Only

Greenworks 24V Brushless Reciprocating Saw, Battery Not Included RS24L00

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!