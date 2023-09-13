Philips’ Sonicare 9900 Prestige lets you share your smile with the world for $260 ($120 off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige for $259.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from $380, this 26% discount is the third-lowest price we have tracked, coming in $3 above the current going used rate. The most advanced of Philips’ line of electric toothbrushes, this device comes equipped with SenseIQ technology, allowing it to sense your every move and adapt to your needs in real-time. Every brush, pressure, motion, coverage, and more are monitored up to 100 times per second, then adjusts its own settings for optimal teeth and gum health. It also features a BrushSync mode-pairing to automatically sync your brush head to the appropriate mode, while also alerting you when it’s time to replace your brush head. Charging stand and travel case are included.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 for $150, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. With its built-in pressure sensors, it can alert you to when you may be brushing too hard, and even provides guidance to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits through the form of progress reports. It comes with four personalized modes (clean, whiteplus, gum health, and DeepClean+) as well as three intensity settings, and its BrushSync technology even lets you know when to replace your brush head.

And you are aware that you’re supposed to floss after brushing right? Well throw out the flimsy string floss and learn about the popular Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser. Designed to bring your gums a healthier cleaning than standard string floss, it features 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Features:

SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares for your teeth

Removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Up to 15x healthier gums in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush

Seamless one-touch control with touch-interface design

Sleek and compact with premium leatherette travel case with USB charging

Includes: 1 Connected Sonicare Prestige toothbrush handle with SenseIQ, 1 Premium All-in-One brush head, 1 frosted charging stand, 1 Prestige travel case

