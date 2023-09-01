Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser sees 47% fall to second-lowest discount for $53 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $53.43 shipped. Down from $100, with average discounts throughout the months around $75, this 47% markdown is the second lowest regular price we have seen. It comes just $8 above the previous mention and all-time low of October 2022, only beaten out by Summer 2022’s Prime Day deal. Designed to bring your gums a healthier cleaning than standard string floss, it features 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time. Its reservoir can hold up to 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, requiring no additional filling.

And if you’re in the habit of regularly travelling, trying to store and carry the above model may prove challenging. Amazon also offers the Waterpik Cordless Slide Professional Water Flosser for $70, down from $90. This convenient and easy to use device has a compact handheld design that collapses for easy storage. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you up to four weeks of use from a single charge. Includes 4 tips, 3 pressure settings (50-80 PSI), removable 6-ounce reservoir – which is top-rack dishwasher safe – as well as a USB charging cord, and a travel bag.

And since you’re investing the money to maintain those healthy pink gums, you should also consider upgrading your toothbrush for happier pearly whites with the Oral-B iO 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush. This smart toothbrush is able to track how and where you brush in real time through the AI-powered Oral-B app. Equipped with a pressure sensor, it can alert you if you brush too hard, too soft, or just right.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Features:

Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time. Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch. 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance.

