Save $421 on Schwinn’s Amalgam pedal-assisted mountain e-bike for $1,279 (Reg. $1,700)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Amalgam e-Bike for $1,279.49 shipped. For much of the year the price bounces between its typical $1,700 and as low as $1,300, with occasional dips further down, like the all-time low back from winter of last year. Today’s 25% off deal ultimately saves you a total of $421, the fourth lowest markdown of 2023 that we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W pedal-assisted, hub-drive motor, as well as a 375Wh lithium-ion battery, you be able to reach top speeds of 20MPH with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. With its 7-speed trigger shifter, gear changes become smoother, while mechanical disc brakes ensure a timely stop when needed. This e-bike is best suited for riders between 68 inches to 74 inches tall.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting option, Amazon is also offering the new NIU KQi3 MAX electric scooter for $799. Equipped with a 450W motor and a 608.4Wh lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

If you’re looking for a bigger and badder e-bike, check out our recent coverage of the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-Bike. Designed with the stylish frame and outfitted with features of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It comes with a wide array of accessories as well, giving you a truly unique riding experience.

Schwinn Amalgam Electric Bike Features:

Hybrid e-bike with 18.5 inch aluminum dual sport frame; great for neighborhood rides and bike trails, 27.5-inch wheels fit riders 5’8″ to 6’2″

Integrated downtube (375-watt) battery last up to 45 miles on a single charge, pending condiditons, standard outlet recharge in 4 hours, charging cable included, Tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to your ride to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle

7-speed trigger shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes, alloy double wall rims and 1.95″ wide

Suspension fork makes for a smoother ride while the mustache style handlebar provides multiple comfortable hand positions

