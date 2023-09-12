Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike rocks a motorcycle design at new low of $1,982 (Reg. $3,000)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $1,982.19 shipped. Down from $3,000, this 34% discount is the sixth markdown we have tracked since its release last fall. With this deal you’re looking at a total of $1,018 in savings, falling to a new all-time low and coming in $398 under our previous mention back in July. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

If you’re looking for a more affordable commuting option, Amazon is also offering the new NIU KQi3 MAX electric scooter for $799. Equipped with a 450W motor and a 608.4Wh lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

You can also check out our recent launch coverage of the all new Scorpion X2 e-bike, a second-generation version of the original HyperScorpion, with a 1,000W RetroBlade motor in a moped-style design featuring a 15.6Ah battery that reaches top speeds of 28 MPH and has up to 55 miles of range.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle Features:

Altai Pro’s 750W motor will put a smile on your face every time you ride. With a top speed of 28 mph and thrilling levels of acceleration, the Altai Pro is a joy to drive. Altai Pro comes standard with a slew of accessories, including dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, 2 saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. The 20” fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The adjustable air suspension fork can be adjusted to your preference for a softer or stiffer ride. The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 55 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!