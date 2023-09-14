Bosch’s Tronic 4000 electric tankless water heater falls 36% to new all-time low of $160

Amazon is offering the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $160 shipped. For the entirety of the summer, the price has plateaued at $250, with this today’s deal being a sudden and steep 36% fall. This discount currently sits $8 under the going used rate, and marks a new all-time low. This 9.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more sinks. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a 96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss, saving you time, water, and money.

If you have a standard water heater and don’t see yourself replacing it anytime soon, have you considered ways to better optimize it to cut down on costs? Well, Amazon is offering a small 11% discount on the EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater Booster for $312. With an adjustable activation and outlet temperature of 80 to 140 degrees, you’ll nearly double your current available shower time so you don’t have to worry about the water running cold in the middle of your routine. If your home currently has a 10 gauge wiring and a 30A breaker, you won’t require any additional feed to install.

And for those looking for a bigger option to cover the needs of the entire home, look no further than the ECOSMART ECO 36 36kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater, a 150A water heater that has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6-inches x 21-inches x 17-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.

Tronic 4000 Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

3.5 KW TANKLESS WATER HEATER: Designed specifically for point of use applications to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water for one or more commercial or residential sinks

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Effortlessly fits under sinks

GREAT FOR LOW-FLOW FAUCETS: With as low as a 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, it’s perfect for commercial low-flow faucets in shopping malls, airports, stadiums, offices, and more

EFFICIENT AND DURABLE: 96% thermal efficiency with no standby heat loss to save you time, water, and money, and comes incased in a durable white plastic housing that blends in with existing décor

EASY TO MAINTAIN: Because the heater runs on electricity and doesn’t hold any water, there is no venting and virtually no maintenance required

