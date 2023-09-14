Rare discount brings Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger to your Pixel 7/Pro at $57

Update: Pricing has now dropped down $57.50.

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has befell the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Only marked down to $62.32 shipped on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the third-best offer of the year. The perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the otherhand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 7 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with to complete the $40 discounted price tag.

If you’re looking for a new charger otherwise, you definitely need to check out the new Anker Prime lineup. Just hitting store shelves earlier in the week, the new collection of wall chargers and power banks both arrive with USB-C GaN tech in tow and are also seeing some launch discounts take a little bit off the starting $60 price tags.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

