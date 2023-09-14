eufy’s cordless 2-in-1 hybrid HomeVac H30 Infinity returns to all-time low for $130 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $129.99 shipped. Down from $220, with a more regular price of $200 for most of the year, this 41% discount comes in $30 under our previous mention, and is a return to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked. This versatile handheld vacuum offers 16,000Pa of suction power in combination with a compact, 1.78 pound weight that makes it much easier to clean hard-to-reach areas like air vents, high shelves, and light fixtures. It features a special floor attachment for enhanced cleaning on hard floors, as well as a unique mop module that allows you to use a moist mop cloth to wipe as you vacuum. It also comes with other attachments for further versatility, like mini-motorized pet brush, and a 2-in-1 crevice tool.

While the handheld vacuum above could also cover your car’s cleaning needs, Amazon does offer the eufy HomeVac H30 Venture Cordless Car Vacuum for $100. Similar to its sister model above, this handheld vacuum was designed specifically for use cleaning out your vehicles, and features its own range of attachments to accomplish the job.

And if you’re tired of having to do all the vacuuming and mopping around your house manually, why not check out the eufy Clean G40 Hybrid. With 2,500Pa of suction, this robotic vacuum and mop hybrid keeps your floors and carpets clean while you sit back and relax. It is able to identify the most efficient paths around your home, and can slip under tight spaces thanks to its 2.85-inch height – and you’ll barely hear a thing with its 55dB noise level.

HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Features:

POWERFUL CORDLESS CLEANING: Experience 80 AW / 16kPa strong suction power in a lightweight cordless handheld vacuum, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas such as air vents, high shelves, and light fixtures. Switch between Eco or Max mode to tackle different types of messes.

2-IN-1 VACUUM AND MOP FUNCTION: The eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity features a unique mop module and floor attachment for enhanced cleaning on hard floors. Use the moist mop cloths to wipe as you vacuum, ensuring a thorough clean without vacuuming liquids.

EFFORTLESS CHARGING AND STORAGE: Keep your cordless vacuum charged and ready to use with the convenient charging dock. Store all your attachments in one place, ensuring the H30 Infinity is always at hand when you need it.

VERSATILE ATTACHMENTS FOR MULTIPLE USES: Choose from a range of tools, including the mini-motorized pet brush, hard floor attachment, and 2-in-1 crevice tool, to tackle various messes around your home. Please note that the mini-motorized tool cannot be attached to the extension tubes and should not be used on wet surfaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!