This robotic vacuum and mop hybrid by eufy can reach nooks and crannies for $190 (Save $110)

Amazon is offering the eufy Clean G40 Hybrid for $189.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. This 37% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product, coming in just $10 under the all-time low. With 2,500Pa of suction, this robotic vacuum and mop hybrid keeps your floors and carpets clean while you sit back and relax. It is able to identify the most efficient paths around your home, and can slip under tight spaces thanks to its 2.85-inch height – and you’ll barely hear a thing with its 55dB noise level. You can control this robotic hybrid from your phone, even when you’re out of the house on vacation, and it even auto-charges without being told when battery levels run low and resumes where it left off once charged.

If you only have a need for a robotic vacuum without the mopping features, Amazon is also offering the eufy RoboVac G30 for $200, down from its usual $319. With its Dynamic Navigation 2.0 system, this robotic vacuum is able to provide a more purposeful cleaning across all surfaces compared to random path robotic vacuums. It features 2,000Pa of suction power to ensure the most debris is picked up and can even boost its own suction power within 1.5 seconds upon learning more power is needed. Like the above deal, it is also able to be controlled from your phone for complete coverage of your home as you need it.

As an alternative option, you can check out our recent coverage of the Roborock S7 Robotic Vacuum and Mop. Utilizing sonic vibration technology, with 580g mop pressure and 2,500Pa HyperForce suction, this robotic vacuum and mop can scrub up to 3,000 cycles per minute to give you a more effective dry stain removal. If you’re at all curious with robotic lawn equipment, you can also learn about the Husqvarna 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower, which utilizes smart technology to give you the cut lawn you deserve without the hassle of breaking out the larger push or riding mower.

Clean G40 Hybrid Features:

Clean Up Food Crumbs: Keep floors clean with 2,500 Pa of strong suction to pick up food particles and dust.

Plans Efficient Routes: G40 Hybrid logically identifies the most efficient path to clean more of your home.

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Give your floors the deepest clean in one-go with G40 Hybrid, first vacuuming, and then mopping away the rest.

Ultra-Slim Fits Under the Couch: Days of lifting furniture are over. Let the 2.85″ G40 Hybrid slip under tight spaces to clean more.

Control via Your Phone: Even if you’re traveling, you can tell G40 Hybrid what to do so you arrive home to fresh and spotless floors.

Auto-Charges, and Resumes Cleaning: G40 Hybrid doesn’t quit when the battery is low. It heads back to recharge, then resumes cleaning right where it left off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!