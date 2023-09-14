Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop covers all your floor’s cleaning needs for $380 ($270 off)

Amazon is offering the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $379.99 shipped. Down from $650, this 42% discount comes in $20 under our previous mention, returning to the second-lowest price that we have tracked. Equipped with sonic mopping technology, this robot vacuum and mop offers 600g of mopping pressure and 2,500Pa of suction power, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute, and fed by the 300ml water tank. It can detect when it approaches carpet, prompting it to lift its VibraRise mop and increase suction power for a deeper cleaning. Through the Roborock app, you will have total control over cleaning routes, schedules, settings, and more – and you can even go hands free by connecting to your Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the eufy Clean G40 Hybrid for $190, after clipping the on-page $110 off coupon. With 2,500Pa of suction, this robotic vacuum and mop hybrid keeps your floors and carpets clean while you sit back and relax. It is able to identify the most efficient paths around your home, and can slip under tight spaces thanks to its 2.85-inch height – and you’ll barely hear a thing with its 55dB noise level.

And if you want to go all-out with no concern for price, check out the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. With a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this robotic vacuum and mop can effortlessly tackle the most stubborn of stains and dirt. It even empties itself into the included 750mL dustbin so you don’t have to!

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

Upgraded Brush System. Multi-directional floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning even on uneven surfaces. Roborock S7’s all-new rubber brush is more durable and resists hair tangling better. It’s perfect for homes with pets. With 600g mop pressure and 2500PA HyperForce suction, Roborock S7 easily lifts dust and hair from floors and pulls it from deep inside carpets. It is the most powerful and the most convenient robot vacuum Roborock has ever made. Roborock S7 accurately identifies carpets using ultrasonic sound. Once a carpet is recognized, S7 will automictically boost the suction power for a deeper carpet cleaning. You can also choose to have the mop lift to vacuum low-pile carpets, or use No-Mop Zones to prevent it from cleaning medium and high-pile ones. You do not need to worry about wet carpets while cleaning the floor.

