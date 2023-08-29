Yeedi’s Mop Station Pro robotic vacuum and mop covers all floor types for $500 (Save $300)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $499.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from its usual $800, this combined 38% discount is a new all-time low for this product. With a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this robotic vacuum and mop can effortlessly tackle the most stubborn of stains and dirt. Equipped with 3D Obstacle Avoidance technology, this robotic hybrid is able to navigate around everyday obstacles, meaning you don’t have to worry about picking things up or shifting them around. Its visual navigation also plots out your home’s layout and plans the most efficient cleaning paths for total coverage. It is able to distinguish between your hard floors and carpets, avoiding any carpeted areas while mopping and increasing suction power in vacuum mode. You can also control every aspect of the robot’s cleaning routine through the Yeedi app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It even empties itself into the included 750mL dustbin so you don’t have to.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is offering the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Vacuum and Mop for $200, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from $400, this combined 50% discount is another all-time low price. And along with your purchase of a yeedi vac 2, you’ll also receive extra savings in the form of a free set of mopping pads. This robotic vacuum and mop hybrid has the majority of the same features as the model above, minus the dustbin and plus an extra 60 minutes of battery life.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, which features a combined 470mL dustbin and 350mL water tank, meaning you won’t have to worry about regularly emptying or refilling it for up to seven weeks, while its 180 minutes of battery life on a single charge ensures up to 3,229 square-feet of cleaning before needing to recharge. And If you’re at all curious about robotic lawn equipment, you can also learn about the Husqvarna 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower, which utilizes smart technology to give you the cut lawn you deserve without the hassle of breaking out the larger push or riding mower.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

Experience the power of simultaneous vacuuming and mopping with the unique oscillating mopping system and 3000Pa strong suction. Effortlessly tackle dried-on stains on wood, tile, and laminate floors, while effectively removing dirt from both carpets and hard floors. No more hassle of picking up objects before cleaning. Our advanced 3D obstacle avoidance technology detects and dodges everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, kids’ toys, and socks. It’s a true lifesaver for families with pets and kids!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!