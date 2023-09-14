Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity QHD Curved Monitor falls to second-lowest discount for $405

Amazon is offering the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor for $405.40 shipped. Down from $600, this 32% discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in just $13 above the all-time low from July. This high-resolution (3440 x 1140) 34-inch monitor with a viewing angle of 178 degrees was built with business professionals, content creators, and graphic designers in mind, able to take your productivity to new heights. You’ll be able to view inputs from simultaneous sources at native resolution with its Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature, letting you review two projects or run two programs, while its Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature allows you to resize a second source to up to 25% of the screen – giving you the ability to work on one task while monitoring another. Your content will truly become a joy to look at with near limitless hues, while your eyes remain protected against excessive blue light and eye strain by using the eye saver mode.

If you’re in the market for a curved gaming monitor instead, Amazon is also offering the MSI G273CQ 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $220. With this package, you’re looking at a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) curved display with a 178-degree wide viewing angle for a more immersive gaming experience, offering a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time IPS panel for graphics without any after images, eliminating screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

If you are looking for a smart monitor that certainly gives you more bang for your bucks, you can also check out our recent coverage of the Samsung 32-inch M80C Airplay 2 Smart Monitor, which houses a 32-inch 4K panel, offering smart functionality and onboard AirPlay 2 integration.

34-inch ViewFinity Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor Features:

UHD RESOLUTION & IPS PANEL: 4x the pixels of Full HD and more screen real estate provides space to use multiple tools, applications and programs; IPS panel delivers crystal clear color quality and a wide viewing angle of 178°

1 BILLION COLORS w/ HDR 10: In a wide range of colors, near limitless hues and HDR10, content becomes a joy to look at and experienced exactly as the creator intended; Dark colors are darker and the brightest colors shine even brighter

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Pivot the screen from portrait to landscape or adjust up and down for the perfect height; Then tilt and swivel to capture the best viewing angle; Slim metal stand with narrow depth takes up less desk space for a seamless work setup

TUV CERTIFIED INTELLIGENT EYE CARE: Brightness and color temperature adjust automatically in any environment; Samsung monitors protect eyes against excessive blue light and eye strain with eye saver mode and flicker free features

