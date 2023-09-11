Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 now at $580 low (Reg. $700)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s 32-inch M80C AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor. Still only on sale for one of the first times – the third to be exact – today’s offer arrives at $579.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $700 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $120 off. This is $20 under our previous mention and beats the previous best price by $11. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the previous model, there’s still the sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around though is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

If you can live without the improved HDR support and the pivoting screen, there are some even deeper discounts to be had with the original Samsung M8 monitor. The 2022 version arrives with that same iMac-inspired design, just with a more affordable sub-$400 price tag. It’s worth checking into to save some extra cash, especially considering it clocks in at around $200 below the all-new 2023 model.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

