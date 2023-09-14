SteelSeries Rival 5 Corded Gaming Mouse returns to second-lowest discount for $40

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 5 Corded Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Down from $60, this 33% discount is the second lowest price that we have tracked. It comes in just $5 above our previous mention, and $10 above the current going used rate. This gaming mouse is perfect for any fast-paced game you play, including BR, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and more. Equipped with a TrueMove Air precision optical sensor with 400 IPS and 40G acceleration, it offers true 1-to-1 tracking to ensure your gameplay is never interrupted by rogue cursor movements. It features nine programmable buttons, with five of those being quick-action side buttons. Its golden micro switches have been upgraded with an IP54 water and dust-resistant rating, along with also being rated to 80M clicks, aligning this mouse with SteelSeries’ promise that it is “extra durable”

If you’d like to do away with the tangling annoyance of cables, Amazon is also currently offering a $25 off discount on the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $65.21. With this gaming mouse you’ll receive pinpoint accuracy and precision in your gameplay thanks to its 18,000 DPI optical sensor, and sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. It can communicate with your PC at up to 2,000Hz, which is “twice the speed of standard gaming mice,” ensuring smooth and fast response times. It features eight fully programmable buttons with customizable macros and button remaps, and a nine-zone RGB backlighting that includes an integrated light bar with five individually-addressed RGB LEDs for a near-unlimited combination of customizable color palettes.

You can also check out our past coverage on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, comes equipped with the Hero 25K sensor, capable of tracking your flicks up to 400 IPS, as well as Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology giving it a 1ms report rate. Its battery can last for up to 60 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, or endlessly receive power with the addition of the PowerPlay Wireless Charging System mouse pad.

SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse Features:

Perfect for all Battle Royale, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and other fast-paced games.

TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking.

Ergonomic 9-button programmable layout with 5 quick action side buttons.

85g competitive lightweight and extra durable.

Next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!