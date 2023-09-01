Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse falls 50% to $75

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $74.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $9 off coupon. Down from $150, this combined 50% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen, coming in $15 under our previous mention back in November 2022, and $3 above the all-time low of December 2022. This gaming mouse comes equipped with the Hero 25K sensor, capable of tracking your flicks up to 400 IPS, as well as Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology giving it a 1ms report rate. Its battery can last for up to 60 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, or endlessly receive power with the addition of the PowerPlay Wireless Charging System mouse pad. It also features 11 customizable buttons and a hyper-fast scroll wheel.

Also currently seeing discounts on Amazon is the Logitech G935 Wireless Surround Sound LIGHTSYNC RGB PC Gaming Headset for $100, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Saving you the headache of tangled wires, this 2.4GHz headset gives you a range of up to 65 feet, with a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Equipped with 50mm Pro-G drivers and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, you’ll be fully immersed into a precise positional 3D soundscape. You’ll also be able to enjoy the fully programmable RGB lighting to match your room, rig, or react to your in-game action.

And to go along with the above gaming mouse and gaming headset, be sure to check out the Logitech G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This tenkeyless keyboard utilizes the brand’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to achieve pro-grade performance alongside Bluetooth support for more general use cases.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

PowerPlay wireless charging: Never worry about your battery life again. Add the power play wireless charging system to keep your G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse and other compatible G mice charged while at rest and at play. Powerplay wireless charging system sold separately

Light speed wireless gaming mouse: Exclusive Logitech G ultra-fast wireless technology used by Pro gamers in competitions worldwide

Hero 25K sensor through a software update from G HUB, this upgrade is free to all players: Our most advanced, with 1:1 tracking, 400plus ips, and 100 – 25,600 max dpi sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration

11 customizable buttons and hyper fast scroll wheel: Assign custom macro and shortcut commands to the buttons for each game with Logitech G hub software. Use hyper fast scrolling to rapidly review menus, long web pages and more

