Upgrade your home theater with Bose Smart Soundbars/systems from $219 (Up to $200 off)

Football season has arrived, the NBA will officially be tipping off for another year soon, and it might be time to upgrade your home theater audio setup. Fortunately, we are tracking some serious price drops on a range of the Bose Smart Soundbars as well as some of its full-on theater systems with bundled subwoofers, and more alongside hundreds of dollars in savings. Pricing starts from $219 shipped for the Bose TV speaker and you’ll find as much as $200 in savings across the various setups here. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

More Bose home theater gear deals:

If you’re in the market for a new home theater display, we have plenty of deals on those too. The Samsung Frame 4K TVs are up to $400 off right now and be sure to scope out the all-time lows live on Hisense’s latest 144Hz mini-LED Google Smart TV from $448 shipped as well.

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 features:

You don’t just want to hear your movies, music, and TV. You want to feel the crushing footsteps of a T-Rex on the screen, the roar of the crowd when the underdogs win the game, and the heart-pumping, beat-stomping chorus in your favorite song. This slim soundbar is packed with technologies that bring out the full power in every moment of your entertainment. And with built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa, all of your music is at the tip of your tongue.

