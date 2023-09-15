AI-powered Shark AV2001 robot vacuum returns to second-lowest price of $220 (Reg. $430)

Amazon is offering the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll for $219.99 shipped. Down from $430, this 49% discount is a return to the second-lowest price that we have tracked. Why stress over all the cleaning in the house when you could let this robotic vacuum do it for you? It comes with an incredible suction power that can handle all kinds of dirt and debris, crossing one of the biggest chores off your to-do list. It can be switched to its UltraClean mode, which ups its suction power to give you “30% better carpet cleaning vs. other robot vacuum models.” It features an innovative PowerFin brushroll that directly engages floors for deep cleaning while simultaneously keeping hair from tangling around itself. Through the SharkClean app, you can control every facet of its settings – target specific rooms, high-traffic zones, or even activate multi-directional deep cleaning for specific spots around your home. It comes equipped with LIDAR technology, allowing the vacuum to accurately map your home as it cleans, working alongside the AI-laser navigation to detect and avoid objects 4-inches high or taller. You can even go hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Amazon is also offering the more affordable iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $189. Able to learn your cleaning habits in order to offer up personalized schedules, it features dual multi-surface brushes, a three stage cleaning system, and a full range of sensors to allow it to navigate under and around furniture while also finding the most high-traffic areas of your home for more thorough cleaning.

And be sure to check out the Shark Matrix Self-emptying Robot Vacuum. Equipped with Matrix Clean, this robotic vacuum cleans using a precision grid and makes multiple passes over dirt and debris for deeper coverage. It also features a 360-degree LiDAR vision that is able to quickly and accurately map out your home for the most methodical cleaning routes, able to avoid any objects in its path despite the time of day or night – and even adapting to sudden or everyday changes.

AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll Features:

The Shark AI Robot combines the latest innovations for a whole-home clean you can’t get from any other robot. Features include: Shark’s patented suction power; AI Laser Navigation for precision cleaning and object avoidance; and UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning.

