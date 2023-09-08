Shark’s Matrix robotic vacuum uses AI-learning to navigate your home for $380 ($120 off)

Amazon is offering the Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $379.99 shipped. Down from $500, this 24% discount is the third lowest price that we have tracked, falling $18 above the all-time low and $120 below our previous mention back when it first launched in Spring. Equipped with Matrix Clean, this robotic vacuum cleans using a precision grid and makes multiple passes over dirt and debris for deeper coverage. It also features a 360-degree LiDAR vision that is able to quickly and accurately map out your home for the most methodical cleaning routes, able to avoid any objects in its path despite the time of day or night – and even adapting to sudden or everyday changes. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll that works alongside its powerful suction to capture any pet hair and dander without concern, and when its finished, it will empty itself into its bagless base that holds up to 45 days of debris. Through the SharkClean app you can control its cleaning schedule and methods, and can even switch to hands-free voice activation if you prefer. If you’d like a more in-depth run down, check out our launch review here.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the iRobot Roomba 692 robotic vacuum for $170. Able to learn your cleaning habits in order to offer up personalized schedules, it features dual multi-surface brushes, a three stage cleaning system, and a full range of sensors to allow it to navigate under and around furniture while also finding the most high-traffic areas of your home for more thorough cleaning. You can control all its features through the iRobot HOME app, or connect it to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free direction. Its battery ensures up to 90 minutes of cleaning before automatically returning to its dock to recharge.

And if you have a mix of needs in your home – specifically both vacuuming and mopping – you should check out our past coverage of the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo. With a unique oscillating mopping system, 3000Pa of strong suction, and 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this robotic vacuum and mop can effortlessly tackle the most stubborn of stains and dirt by distinguishing between your hard floors and carpets.

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Features:

New powerful whole home cleaning solution from America’s #1 vacuum cleaning brand (The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view). The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. Incredible Shark suction power and self-cleaning brushroll dig deep into carpets and hard floors capturing trapped debris, dust, and pet hair. With Matrix Clean, the robot cleans using a precision grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris, leaving no spots missed. The robot vacuum empties itself into a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. With Precision Home Mapping, the robot uses its 360 LIDAR vision to scan your home and build a detailed map, enabling fully autonomous movement.

