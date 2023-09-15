CORSAIR HS80 WIRELESS multiplatform gaming headset falls 27% to $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Already down from its usual $150, this combined 27% discount is a return to the third lowest price of the year. It comes in $6 under our previous mention and $10 above the all-time low. This headset merges iconic CORSAIR design with superb audio quality, industry-leading wireless technology, and durable build quality so that you can truly live inside the game. It utilizes Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos so you hear every step and shout while seeing every precise detail so you can react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life. With its pair of custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers, you’ll have an expanded audio frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz. Equipped with a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator.

If you’re looking for a cheaper headset, Amazon is currently offering the NUBWO G06 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset for $40, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. With this headset, you’ll be able to switch from the virtual world to reality seamlessly as it connects simultaneously to both your PC/console and your phone, allowing you to answer calls without pausing your game. You’ll also be able to go hard in your games for longer thanks to its battery giving you up to 100 hours of play before needing a charge. With its 2.4GHz wireless connection, you’ll no longer have to suffer the annoyance of tangled cables – or if you prefer a wired connection, you can easily connect to your devices with a standard 3.5mm cable.

And if you’re a console gamer specifically, check out our recent coverage of SteelSeries’ all new Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-System Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset, that features an all-white option alongside some interchangeable metallic speaker plates and headband colorways for Xbox and PlayStation.

HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset Features:

The CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset connects with hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, delivering incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers. Immersive Dolby Atmos® on PC puts you into the game with three-dimensional precision, while a broadcast-grade omni-directional captures your voice with outstanding clarity.

