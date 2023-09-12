SteelSeries debuts new white model noise cancelling PlayStation and Xbox Arctis Nova headsets

While we are still tracking Amazon low pricing on the standard black set, today SteelSeries is introducing its new special-edition Arctis Nova white collection headsets. The existing Arctis Nova is a relatively popular option around here and now SteelSeries is offering gamers, specifically console gamers, an all-white option alongside some interchangeable metallic speaker plates and headband colorways. Now available for purchase in both Xbox and PlayStation variants, you can get more details down below the fold.

New special-edition Arctis Nova white collection headsets

SteelSeries says the new white collection Arctis Nova headsets “are equipped with the Nova Acoustic System” – it apparently provides gamers with “a new superpower known as Almighty Audio.” More practically speaking, they combine custom-designed high fidelity speaker drivers with immersive 360-degree Spatial Audio and the Sonar Audio Software Suite that “features the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers and allows them to adjust every individual frequency, [providing] an unparalleled in-game advantage to players.”

Players can listen to two audio streams at the same time with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, allowing for the ability to quickly swap between PC, Mac, console, and Switch with USB-C. That comes along with onboard ClearCast Gen 2 AI-powered noise cancelation and a bidirectional mic using the same technology “used by Formula 1 teams,” according to SteelSeries.

When paired with Sonar Software, it silences background noise and distractions cutting out keyboard tapping and button-mashing from a gamer and their squad. Additionally, the mic has been reimagined with a unique design that blends seamlessly into the earcup when fully retracted for on-the-go.

Other features include 38-hour battery, a fast charge function (6 hours after 15 minutes of charging), four points of adjustability, and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions.

The new Arctis Nova white collection can also be customized with Nova Booster Packs (Speakers Plate + Headband) at $40:

Customization is key. Suit your style, mood, or outfit of the day and personalize the Nova 7 Wireless headphones with metallic speaker plates and a matching headband. Choose from Lilac, Mint, Red, and Rose Quartz.

Arctis Nova 7 White PlayStation Headset $180

Arctis Nova 7 White Xbox Headset $180

