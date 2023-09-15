Go big at $800 off: Hisense’s 85-inch 144Hz mini-LED Google TV with AirPlay at $2,200 shipped

While we are still tracking an all-time low on the U7 model, Amazon is now offering the U8 Hisense 85-inch ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV down at $2,199.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $3,000 at Best Buy and is now up to $800 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. While more typically closer to $2,700 elsewhere, this is indeed a new all-time low either way. You’re looking at Hisense’s top of the line 85-inch mini-LED model that launched just a few months back now with a metal stand, a “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice command support. From there you’ll find an up to 144Hz panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Apple AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, if the flagship mini-LED above is a bit much for you, scope out some of the smaller models as well as the U6 and U7 lines for a more affordable 2023 display from the brand:

Or go score one of Samsung’s unique digital art-ready The Frame models while they are on sale. Sliding right into your home decor, this one displays imagery in a picture frame-style form-factor in between movies and TV at up to $400 off the going rate right now. All of the details you need on these deals are right here.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

