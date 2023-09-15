Go big at $800 off: Hisense’s 85-inch 144Hz mini-LED Google TV with AirPlay at $2,200 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterHisense
$2,200

While we are still tracking an all-time low on the U7 model, Amazon is now offering the U8 Hisense 85-inch ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV down at $2,199.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $3,000 at Best Buy and is now up to $800 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. While more typically closer to $2,700 elsewhere, this is indeed a new all-time low either way. You’re looking at Hisense’s top of the line 85-inch mini-LED model that launched just a few months back now with a metal stand, a “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice command support. From there you’ll find an up to 144Hz panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Apple AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, if the flagship mini-LED above is a bit much for you, scope out some of the smaller models as well as the U6 and U7 lines for a more affordable 2023 display from the brand:

Or go score one of Samsung’s unique digital art-ready The Frame models while they are on sale. Sliding right into your home decor, this one displays imagery in a picture frame-style form-factor in between movies and TV at up to $400 off the going rate right now. All of the details you need on these deals are right here

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.  

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: September 15, 2023 – Apple MagSafe Ch...
lululemon offers deals from $9 in its weekly specials +...
HYPER offers 30% off MagSafe stands and USB-C gear from...
Sun Joe’s 48V 21-inch 7-position cordless lawn mo...
First discounts land on MKEKE iPhone 15 series clear ca...
Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to all-tim...
Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power bank is now even more...
Save $38 on Marey’s 4 gallon 120V electric mini t...
Load more...
Show More Comments