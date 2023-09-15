Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time low at $899 (Save $200)

a laptop computer sitting on top of a desk

Closing out the work week, Best Buy is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Just in time for those last-minute back to school upgrades, the 13-inch Apple Silicon machine with 256GB of storage is now starting at $899 shipped. Down from its usual $1,099 price tag that Apple just permanently dropped to make room for the new 15-inch Air, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below our previous new condition mention, as well. The 512GB capacity model is also seeing a $200 discount down to $1,199, also marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

M2 MacBook Air features: 

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

