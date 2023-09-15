NutriChef’s smokeless electric grill sees 19% discount down to $81 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Household Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill for $81.27 shipped. For most of the year, the price has stayed stagnant at its regular $100, only dipping lower midway through summer, and reaching an all-time low of $70 back at the beginning of August. This $19 discount sits only a few dollars above the third and fourth-lowest markdowns. This 120V indoor grill features a nonstick reversible cooking plate, with one flatiron side for eggs, pancakes, and sandwiches, as well as a ribbed side for more protein-based foods like fish, steak, chicken, and hamburgers. It comes with a removable plug with an adjustable thermostat knob that powers the double U-shaped heating tube designed for even heat distribution. All of it comes apart for easy cleaning after you’ve finished cooking.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the deal above, Amazon is currently offering Dash’s Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle for $35. Measuring 20-inches by 10.5-inches, this electric griddle is a perfect addition to your kitchen or camping equipment for your family meals – without the need for multiple pots and pans. With a quick insertion of the heat probe and turn of the dial to your desired temperature, this griddle will be ready for use in mere minutes.

And wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy dessert without always paying such high prices for treats like ice cream? Check out the Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned 4-Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker. With a vintage, wooden design and a 120V mixing unit so you don’t have to hand-mix until your arm is sore, you’ll be able to mix and freeze up to four quarts of creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, and sorbet.

NutriChef Household Smokeless Indoor Electric Grill Features:

Features: 2-in-1 Healthy Aluminum Non-stick Grill and Griddle Dishwasher Safe Detachable for Fast and Easy Clean Up Smokeless Grill Reversible Cooking Plate Environmentally Friendly Food Grade Construction 100% Natural Bamboo Wood Tray Removable Plug with Thermostat Control Knob Steel Oil Tray Ideal for Grilling like Steaks, Burgers, Vegetables, and Fish What’s in the Box: Electric Bamboo Grill Bamboo Tongs Technical Specs: Construction Materials: Die Casting Aluminum Functions: Dismountable Oil Collector, Non-stick Cooking Surface, and Adjustable Temperature Knob Power Output: 120V Power Supply: 1800W Coating: Non-Stick Product Dimensions: 23.30” x 11.70’‘ x 2.95” -inches Sold as: 1 Weight: 0 lbs.

