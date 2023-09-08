Taste nostalgia with Elite Gourmet’s old fashioned 4-quart ice cream maker for $70

If you’re from Appalachia, you may have fond memories of snow cream in the winter times, mixed within the hand-me-down wooden buckets of our families. Well, Amazon is bringing that nostalgia back by offering the Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned 4-Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker for $69.99 shipped. Down from $86, with a regular price of $150, this 53% total discount saves you a combined $80. It even falls just $15 above the lowest used price. With a vintage, wooden design and a 120V mixing unit so you don’t have to hand-mix until your arm is sore, you’ll be able to mix and freeze up to four quarts of creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and yes – even snow cream. The dessert maker is easy to set up and use, just add your favorite ingredients to the cannister, assemble the mixer, add ice and rock salt, plug in and let it go! You can use your own family recipes or follow the recipes that are included. A 6-quart model can also be found on Amazon for $10 more.

And while you throwing the dessert maker above into your cart, Amazon also offers a 4-pound pack of Morton’s Ice Cream Salt for $14. And for those of you just starting out and unfamiliar with the process using raw ingredients, you can also find the Junket Ice Cream Mix Bundle for $30, which includes 6 separate packets of ice cream mix – two vanilla, two chocolate, and two strawberry.

And if you enjoy your desserts on cheat days, you’ll need a reliable way to make up for it on your next gym day. Check out DASH’s Portable USB Blender, a 16-ounce personal blender is a great solution for making individualized blended smoothies, shakes, or juices at home or on-the-go.

Elite Gourmet 4 Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker Features:

The Elite Gourmet 4Qt. Old Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker churns out delicious homemade ice cream in just minutes. It features a 4-quart heavy duty aluminum canister and a powerful 90-rpm motor, so making ice cream is fast, convenient and fun for the whole family! It’s great for entertaining at family parties, BBQ’s and picnics using all of your favorite ice cream, sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt recipes. The motor turns a six-fin paddle that whips air into the ingredients producing a smooth, rich soft serve ice cream. The paddle quickly crushes cookies, fruit, chocolate chips or a variety of other yummy toppings and thoroughly integrates them into the mixture. The old-fashioned Appalachian wood bucket holds ice and rock salt, keeping the canister at the optimal 10°F temperature. All parts conveniently remove for easy cleaning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

