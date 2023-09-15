OnePlus 10T is now an even better value with discounts starting at $380 (Reg. $650+)

Woot now offers the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone starting at $379.99 shipped for the 128GB capacity. Down from $650, you’re now looking at a new all-time low and an even more affordable chance to save on this still quite capable handset. It arrives with $270 in savings while marking a new all-time low. The 256GB capacity model is down to $419.99, down from $750 and beating our previous mention by $30. We take a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more for the full rundown.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank.

One of my favorite aspects of the 10T is all of the fresh cases that OnePlus has made to complement its recent smartphone. And with $250 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well. It sells for just $10 these days, too.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

