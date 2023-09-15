Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart electric toothbrush offers 5 cleaning modes for $209

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $209 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 coupon. Already down from $280, with a more regular price floating around $250, this is a combined 25% discount and the third-lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all, you’re receiving $71 in savings. Light up the world even more with your smile, with this electric toothbrush that “removes ten times more plaque and improves gum health up to 7 times more than a manual toothbrush.” It features five cleaning settings: clean, white+, deep clean+, gum health, and TongueCare – each with three intensity levels. It also comes with four different smart brush heads that automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode, with smart sensors that can provide real-time feedback on how well you’re doing.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also currently offering the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $180, after clipping the on-page $20 coupon. With its built-in pressure sensors, it can alert you to when you may be brushing too hard, and even provides guidance to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits through the form of progress reports. It comes with four personalized modes (clean, whiteplus, gum health, and DeepClean+) as well as three intensity settings, and its BrushSync technology even lets you know when to replace your brush head. Includes one handle, a charging travel case, a charger, and two specially designed brush heads – one for plaque control and one for gum health.

And when you’re finished with brushing, its time to move on to flossing. Check out the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, featuring 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time. Its reservoir can hold up to 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, requiring no additional filling.

DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush Features:

Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)

4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback

5 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare & 3 intensity levels

Includes: 1 Connected Sonicare toothbrush handle with 5 modes; 1 Premium Plaque Control brush head; 1 Premium White brush head; 1 Premium Gum Health brush head; 1 TongueCare+ brush head; 1 charging glass; 1 charging travel case; 1 wall plug

