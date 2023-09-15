Samsung Galaxy S9/+ see $120 cash discounts from $800 with bonus $100 Amazon credits

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi 512GB for $999.99 shipped. Down from $1,120, you’re looking at $120 in savings and a match of the pre-order promotion that dropped the elevated capacity model down to the same price as the entry-level capacity. Today’s offer is now even better, as applying code PDHMT3LPAACC at checkout or clicking redeem on the listing will score you a $100 Amazon credit to use on future purchases. That brings your total savings up to $220 and marks the best value we have ever seen. The bonus Amazon credit also applies to other storage capacities. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some launch savings below.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller tablet boasts much of the same internal capablities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can also lock-in much of the same savings, with the elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model at $799.99. This is down $120 from the usual price tag and matching the original pre-order discount from a month ago. You can also bring the same extra $100 gift card credit into mix with code PDHMT3LPAACC, as well. This brings the savings up to $120 and also applies to all of the different storage capacities in the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

No matter where you take your Tab S9+, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance on a 12.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen**; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Confidently take your Tab S9+ with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.

