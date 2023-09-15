Upgrade your charging setup with Case-Mate’s wireless charging station for $108 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $107.97 shipped. Down from $150, this 28% discount is the fourth-lowest price of the year we have tracked for this item. It comes in $20 under our previous mention back in February. Save your nightstand space and simplify your charging setup with this 4-in-1 power station. It comes equipped with a 7.5W Qi wireless stand for your iPhone, a 5W wireless pad for your AirPods, a 5W wireless charging puck for your Apple Watch, and a USB-C charging port for one additional device. All of it is fueled by the 65W power adapter that plugs directly into your wall outlet, making it as convenient a device as it is an efficient one.

If you’re looking for a smaller, more compact charging station, Amazon is offering the Case-Mate Fuel 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $55. Similar to the model above, this stand is supported by the 45W power adapter that fuels both the Qi-compatible wireless stand for your iPhone, as well as the wireless charging puck for your Apple Watch.

And for any 3-in-1 charging needs, check out our past coverage of the OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, with a 7.5W MagSafe pad for your iPhone, a 5W pad for your AirPods, and a spot for your Apple Watch charger to attach as well. And head over to our Apple Guide for more deals on products out of the Cupertino-based company.

Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Features:

FUEL up simultaneously! The sleek, ultra-convenient Power Station includes three wireless charging pads for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in addition to one USB-C charging port for an additional device. The Power Station also works with Samsung and other Qi-compatible wireless charging devices up to 15W. It uses advanced power control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device and an LED charging indicator that shows the status of your phone and AirPods while charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!