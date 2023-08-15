Charge your entire Apple kit on OtterBox’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $61

Amazon is offering the OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $61.15 shipped. Down from its usual price of $80, this 24% discount is the third lowest price we’ve seen for this product, with only a $3 difference between them. Designed to cover all your Apple charging bases, this station is a perfect addition to your office space or bedside table. First, the MagSafe pad delivers up to 7.5W to your iPhone 12 or newer, ideal for filling a half-drained battery or completing a full overnight charge. Next, the station’s lower-positioned, integrated 5W pad charges your wireless charging-capable AirPods. Not included is an Apple watch charger that can be connected to the back side of the station. The entire setup runs off a 36W wall charger and 2M USB-C cable, which is ready for use fresh out the box.

Of course, if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative or just want a phone charger, Amazon is also offering a 35% discount on the OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad for $20, down from its usual $30. With its streamlined design, this 15W Qi-compatible wireless charger connects and removes from iPhones easily, with seamless magnetic alignment and attachment, providing 7.5W of charging speeds.

If you’re looking for alternative options for charging your phone, check out our coverage of the elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $15, after clipping the on-page coupon. This stand’s spherical and silicone design turns your MagSafe charger into a more desk or table-friendly design, while ensuring not to scratch your device. Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets, it also enables the new StandBy features in iOS 17, which you can read about here.

OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Features:

Space-saving, multi-device charging station with strong magnetic alignment and attachment. Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods, integrates Apple Watch charger. Sleek design optimized for home and office with premium, fingerprint-resistant finish; suspends iPhone securely in portrait or landscape while charging, streaming and connecting. Stand is powered by fast charging 36W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable (included)​​.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!