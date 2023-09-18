Experience almighty audio with SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 1 Gaming Headset for $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset for $47.43 shipped. Down from $60, and regularly circling $50, this 21% discount is the third lowest price we have tracked, coming in just $13 above the current going used rate. Elevate your gaming experience with the almighty audio of this gaming headset, equipped with high fidelity drivers that can be customized for your ideal sound experience with a pro-grade parametric EQ. Its 360 degree spatial audio immerses you deeper into your gaming world, letting you hear every step, reload, or vocal cue to give you a leg up on the competition. It comes with a bidirectional noise cancelling microphone that is able to silence unwanted background noise by up to 25dB on any platform, giving you crystal clear communication. You can even fully retract the mic into the earcup for a more sleek look. You’ll be able to easily connect to any gaming console with a 3.5mm jack, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Also works well with mobile devices.

While the above deal is already in the realm of affordable headsets, Amazon is also offering the CORSAIR HS65 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $40. Equipped with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that support the Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound for PC and Mac, this headset enables a multi-channel audio experience to put you right in the middle of all the action. It will also support Sony Tempest 3D when gaming on your PlayStation 5. It features SonarWorks’ SoundID technology integrated into CORSAIR iCUE software, giving you a customizable audio profile to fit your unique preferences.

And if you’re a gamer-on-the-go, particularly with a Nintendo Switch, check out our past coverage of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset. This 2.4GHz headset provides you with lossless wireless connectivity on your Nintendo Switch, Lite, PC, and PS4 – you can even take it on-the-go with the USB-C dongle, or use the headset with any platform using the 3.5mm audio cable.

Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset Features:

Almighty Audio has never been more accessible, as the Arctis Nova 1 combines hardware and software to bring superior sound quality with High Fidelity Drivers, immersive 360° Spatial Audio, and a 10-band Parametric EQ for tons of customization. Bring a noise-cancelling mic to any platform with a comfortable and adjustable, lightweight headset.

