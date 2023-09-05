Game on the go with SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 wireless headset for $79 (Reg. $100)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.16 shipped. Down from $100, this is the third lowest price we have tracked for this headset. It comes in just $9 above our previous mention, and $16 above the all-time low back in July. This 2.4GHz headset provides you with lossless wireless connectivity on your Nintendo Switch, Lite, PC, and PS4 – you can even take it on-the-go with the USB-C dongle, or use the headset with any platform using the 3.5mm audio cable. Equipped with AirWeave memory foam cushions over the earcups, you’ll have a comfortable fit for your longer gaming sessions while the battery guarantees up to 20 hours of gameplay on a single charge. It also comes with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone that is able to filter out any distracting background noise, with controls for both the mic and speakers on the side of the earcup.

You can save a little bit of cash by instead going with the NUBWO G06 Wireless Gaming Headset for $35, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Already down from $80, this combined 56% discount gives you $45 in savings. With a 50mm driver and two double-chamber drivers delivering crisp, powerful sound, and a battery life of up to 47 hours on a single charge, you’ll never miss a beat while you’re in the middle of the action.

To go along with your new headset, how about a new keyboard as well? Check out our latest coverage of the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Optical Mini Gaming Keyboard. Delivering a more compact tenkeyless design, it features OptiPoint switches with “zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.” You can read more about it here.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset Features:

  • Features SteelSeries lossless 2. 4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity on Nintendo Switch and Lite, PC and PS4
  • Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Android phones
  • Detachable clear cast noise canceling microphone with natural sounding clarity, discord certified
  • Same high-performance speaker drivers as the multi-award winning Arctis 7
  • Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

