Greenworks 8-inch cordless electric pole saw falls to second-lowest discount of 2023 for $150

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $149.99 shipped. Down from $187, with a list price of $180, it has averaged $182 throughout most of the summer with significant price cuts on occasion – the previous of which having been in July. This $37 discount is the second-lowest of the year, and comes in $36 above the all-time low from April 2022. With a 40V brushless motor and 2.0Ah battery, this pole saw gives you up to 50 cuts per charge. It is equipped with an adjustable 8-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated for prolonged life thanks to its built-in auto-oiler. Its extendable aluminum 3-piece shaft offers up to nine additional feet for a maximum reach of 11 feet (including the saw). A charger is also included along with the pole saw and battery.

If you are in need of a pole saw, as well as have high hedges in need of a trim around your home, Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-inch Cordless Pole Saw and Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo for $250. It includes an 10-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies lubricant to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life – perfect for trimming branches and even taking care of smaller tree trunks – as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder. You’ll also receive the 2.0Ah battery and charger to round out the package.

And if you’re looking for a bigger saw for larger jobs like tree felling, check out the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw. The 16-inch bar and chain can handle cutting trees and limbs up to 15-inches in diameter, staying well lubricated thanks to the auto-oiler. It requires no priming, no choking, no pulling – its ready to go with the push of a button.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw Features:

8″” Bar and Chain: Effortlessly trim branches and keep your trees looking their best

Easy Adjust: Quickly and conveniently tighten the chain for optimal performance

Automatic Oiler: Prolong the life of your chain with an oiler that ensures durability and continuous lubrication

Extendable Aluminum Shaft: Reach new heights with a 3-piece shaft that extends up to 9ft (11ft max reach)

Maintenance-Free Operation: Enjoy a hassle-free experience with no gas, oil, or emissions. This polesaw starts instantly, operates quietly, and delivers the power you need

Complete Kit: Included in your purchase are a 40V 8-inch polesaw, 2.0Ah battery, charger, and operator’s manual

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!