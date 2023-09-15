Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric chainsaw falls to 2023 low for $168 (Reg. $390)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $167.70 shipped. Down from $390, with a more average high of $262, this 57% discount is the lowest price we have tracked this year. Built around a 40V brushless motor that provides twice as much torque as earlier models, it houses a 4.0 Ah battery that offers up to 140 cuts per charge. The 16-inch bar and chain can handle cutting trees and limbs up to 15-inches in diameter, staying well lubricated thanks to the auto-oiler. It requires no priming, no choking, no pulling – its ready to go with the push of a button.

And Greenworks is seeing a variety of discounts on its wide array of lawn care equipment, with Amazon currently offering the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $127. Equipped with 24-inch dual-steel blades with a 1-inch cut capacity alongside a 40V battery that offers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this hedge trimmer will provide professional trimming results without the fumes, noise, or cost of gas. It features a rotating rear handle for improved ergonomics, as well as a three-sided wrap-around auxiliary handle for better comfort and control. Includes 2.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery and charger.

And if you’ve neglected your lawn for most of the summer – or even the year – you’ve likely noticed a large build up of thatch. Check out the Greenworks 40V Dethatcher/Scarifier, equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently.

40V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw Features:

40V 16” CHAINSAW – Perfect for homeowners that need to tackle yard projects, or storm clean-up

TRUBRUSHLESSTM MOTOR TECHNOLOGY – 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life

CHAIN BRAKE – for added safety and reduced risk of injury

AUTOMATIC OILER – delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

PRO STYLE TENSIONING – for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE – push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

