Pre-order Samsung’s new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual UHD monitor and receive a $500 credit

Samsung today is fully debuting its new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, alongside revealing its launch date. now available for pre-order, the monitor arrives with the title of “world’s first dual-UHD monitor” thanks to a 57-inch curved display that’s set to arrive next month. Ahead of time, you can reserve the upcoming monitor to secure $500 in pre-order savings, and lock-in this latest offer for less.

Samsung’s fully reveals the new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9

Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 sports a 57-inch curved panel, which delivers incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images, and a wide field of view – allowing you to see every last bit of action without needing to constantly check blind spots that may be off-screen on smaller monitors. Its major feature is its ability to divide itself into two separate on-screen UHD displays.

This is perfect for chatting in Discord or even running third-party apps and programs alongside your gameplay. You won’t need to click in and out of the game or alternate windows to find what you need while you’re in the middle of it, taking the stress off your shoulders so you can better focus on the tasks at hand.

It comes boasting an impressive 7680 x 2160 resolution in combination with a 240Hz refresh rate to reduce lag, and a 1ms response time for minimized ghosting and screen tearing. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to make your hyper-fast action seamlessly flow; complex game scenes are projected smoothly and stutter-free to give you a competitive edge over others. And thanks to its DisplayPort 2.1 support, you’ll be provided the same blazing performance in DUHD.

Revolutionary Quantum Matrix technology with Quantum Mini LEDs provides a 1,000 nit-peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for enhanced color expression and depth. 2,392 local dimming zones combine with the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality. From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, you’ll be able to spot enemies hiding in the darkest of corners.

The Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 also comes with a multitude of input options; DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB Hub let you connect your favorite devices easily and conveniently, while its Auto Source Switch+ can detect when your connected devices are turned on, switching instantly to the new source signal.

Pre-order Samsung’s latest and get a $500 credit

Now available for pre-order, the new Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor will begin shipping on October 3. It debuts with a $2,499.99 price tag, and is now available at select retailers. Amazon is offering one of the better values, with a $500 credit to be used on future purchases when code 500NEOG9 has been applied at checkout. It’ll be available once the monitor begins shipping out.

Best Buy is also getting in on the same promotion, offering the monitor with a $500 gift card.

