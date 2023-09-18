Yeedi’s K950L robot vacuum and mop with 3D obstacle avoidance now $150 off for $200

Amazon is offering the Yeedi K950L Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $199.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Down from $350, this 43% discount is the first major markdown for this model on Amazon. It comes in $10 under the discounted price on the manufacturer’s website, as well as $30 above the current going used rate. With this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop, you’ll get a smart device equipped with 3,000Pa of suction power, able to handle your home’s cleaning needs – removing stains and debris from hardwood, tile, laminate floors, and carpet. Its visual navigation is able to effectively map out your home’s layout and devise efficient cleaning paths for total coverage, switching between its vacuum and mop when carpets are detected. With 3D obstacle avoidance it is able to maneuver around everyday objects like shoes, pet bowls, toys, socks, etc. – removing the hassle of picking anything up before cleaning can begin. You’ll enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions thanks to its battery giving up to 110 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and you can even take complete control of this device through the Yeedi app. You can read more below.

If you would like the added bonus of not having to empty your robotic vacuum and mop after it finishes its cleaning routes, Amazon is currently offering the Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $300, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. With all the same features as the deal above, the key differences are the extended 200 minute runtime, as well as the inclusion of a dustbin station with a 2.5L capacity bag that the robot will self-empty into when it finishes its routes, reducing the need for frequent emptying for up to 60 days.

If you’re the type to prefer doing the cleaning of your own home, check out our recent coverage of the eufy HomeVac H30 Infinity Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. This versatile handheld vacuum offers 16,000Pa of suction power in combination with a compact, 1.78 pound weight that makes it much easier to clean hard-to-reach areas like air vents, high shelves, and light fixtures.

Yeedi K950L Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

[Customizable Cleaning] Take control with the intuitive yeedi app. Adjust vacuuming and water flow levels, select specific rooms or areas for cleaning, and define a cleaning sequence. It’s all easily accessible on the editable home map. Plus, control the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy the ultimate convenience in cleaning!

[Extended 110-Minute Runtime] Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions with the yeedi robot vacuum. Its impressive 110-minute runtime on a single charge is perfect for tackling cleaning tasks in large homes. It automatically recharges when the battery runs low and seamlessly resumes cleaning where it left off.

[Optional Auto Dustbin Empty] Upgrade your cleaning experience with the yeedi self-empty station (sold separately). Equipped with a 2.5L dust bag, it locks away 60 days’ worth of dirt, freeing you from the hassle of frequent vacuuming. Now you can focus on what truly matters to you.

[Buy with Confidence] yeedi robots come with a 1-year worry-free warranty and we promise to replace your robot vacuum with a new one if any quality issue occurs within the warranty period.(Note: yeedi robot vacuum is only compatible with 2.4Ghz Wifi)

