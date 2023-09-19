Save $150 and score the new OnePlus Pad with a companion magnetic keyboard $480

OnePlus is now offering its new OnePlus Pad with a free Magnetic Keyboard for $479.99 shipped. Marking one of the first promotions we’ve seen since launching over the summer, this is matching the best offer we’ve seen thanks to the $150 value included in the package. The keyboard will automatically be added to your cart, and this sale is also being matched over at Amazon. We last saw a $50 off cash discount, with this matching an offer we saw back in July for the best value yet. Head below for more.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times. In addition to the keyboard which we’ll come back to, this bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Circling back to the included accessory, today’s promotion includes the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. This add-on turns your tablet into more of a productivity machine, with a physical keyboard that’s backed by a large trackpad.

OnePlus Pad features:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

