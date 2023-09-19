Razor’s C45 electric scooter hits 20 MPH top seeds with a 23-mile range at $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Razor C45 Electric Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Down from $600, after having spent most of summer above it, this $100 discount comes in $40 above the current going rate, marking a new all-time low. Equipped with a 450W hub-drive motor and a 46.8V lithium-ion battery, you’ll get up to 23 miles of range on a single charge. It features three speed modes: normal mode reaches up to 10 MPH, cruising mode reaches up to 15.5 MPH, and sport mode reaches up to 19.9 MPH. You can track your trip, receive in-time speed information, and control the scooter’s settings through the Razor E Rides app via Bluetooth. It comes accessorized with a bright LED headlight, brake-activated taillight, and an LED display to enable cruise control, set speed, and track battery life.

As a cheaper (and more nostalgic) option, Amazon is still offering the Razor Icon Electric Scooter for $398. This electric scooter is a rebirth of the iconic look from the push scooters of the early 2000s – now motorized for kids and those who are still kids at heart! Equipped with a 300W motor and a 36.5V lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach up to 18 MPH with a range of up to 18 miles on a single charge. It features the same foldable design as the classic push scooters, making it portable and easy to store when you’ve reached your destination. With its dual braking system – an electronic thumb-activated paddle as well as the rear fender brake – you’re scoring some timely stopping power.

And if you’re looking to splurge on one of the best commuter scooters around, check out our past coverage of the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric Kickscooter. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH, and even features self-sealing tubeless tires.

Razor C45 Electric Scooter Features:

Connect to the Razor E Rides App via Bluetooth to take full control over its settings while tracking trip and speed information on on the go

12.5-inch (318 mm) front pneumatic tire and a 10-inch (254 mm) rear abrasion-resistant, airless Qre smooth out uneven surfaces and provide a comfortable ride

With a rechargeable 46.8V lithium-ion battery pack, you’ll get up to 23 miles (37 km) of range on a single charge

Three Speed Modes with Cruise Control – Normal Mode goes up to 10 mph (16 km/h), Cruising Mode goes up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), and the Sport Mode goes up to 19.9 mph (32 km/h)

Features a bright LED headlight, a brake-activated taillight, folding frame with quick-release latch design, and LED display to enable cruise control, set the speed, and track battery life

