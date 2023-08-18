Go the distance with Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $1,000 (Save $500)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,500, this deal matches our previous coverage back in May at the lowest price we’ve seen, giving you 33% of savings. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It has self-sealing tubeless tires, a disc brake, and an electric break ensuring your commute is both smooth and safe. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off. Turn heads as you zoom on by to work, to school, or just for fun – this scooter can surely handle the trek!

The above P65 is currently on sale alongside its sister-scooter, the Segway Ninebot P100S, currently on Amazon for $1800, with the on-page $200 off coupon. It comes equipped with a 650W motor able to reach speeds of 30 MPH and a travel range of 62.1 miles, making it especially suitable for city commuting. With the same self-sealing tubeless tires and braking system, this scooter also boasts front and rear torsion bar suspension to ensure the rider’s safety. It features six riding modes – each designed for different people and different road conditions. Additionally, its folding frame makes storage easy regardless of where your travels might end.

For more affordable options, you can check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot F-Series, like the F40 Electric Kick Scooter, currently being offered on Amazon for $800. This electric scooter boasts a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and a guaranteed 25 mile travel distance on a single charge thanks to its 350W motor. You can also check out our coverage on the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike if you’re not sure about a scooter, or head on over to our Green Deals hub for more.

