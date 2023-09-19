Receive $53 off Auto-Vox’s Solar1 Pro wireless backup camera for all-time low of $97

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera for Trucks with 5-inch Monitor for $97.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon and using the promo code 78EP4WLB at checkout. Down from $150, with monthly dips down to $120, this combined 35% discount is a new all time low and ultimately saves you a total of $53. It even comes in $25 under the current going used rate. Covering a 10 foot range with a 110-degree viewing angle, this wireless backup camera for trucks comes equipped with a built-in solar panel to ensure an ongoing power supply without the battery drain-out issues of other cameras. You’ll receive real-time images once installed and activated, keeping lags, buffers, and disconnects from creating possible dangers. It delivers a clear view and accurate distance measurement – even at night, helping you to avoid collisions and easily reverse in crowded areas. Its case has been upgraded for a IP69K waterproof rating, providing clear images through rain, fog, and mud. Installation requires a single screwdriver – just attach the camera to your license plate and power the monitor with your vehicle’s cigarette lighter.

If you drive a mid-size vehicle, Amazon is also offering the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera with 4.3-inch Monitor System for $90, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Adopting a 2.4G wireless technology that delivers a stable image without interference from Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or radio signals while within the 33 foot range, this backup camera is designed for mid-size vehicles like vans, SUVs, trucks, and trailers too. You’ll receive both the waterproof camera, which has an adjustable 6-glass lens and comes with a 0.1-lumen rated night vision, as well as a 4.3-inch monitor that features a PC1058 sensor for vivid and smooth picture quality. Installation is far easier than its wired counterparts, simply power the monitor with your vehicles cigarette lighter or fuse box, and connect the wireless camera to a continuous power source for constant monitoring or connect to the reverse lamp for backing up.

And if you are in need of a camera for your larger vehicles like RVs and large trailers, check out our past coverage of the Auto-Vox RV Backup Camera Wireless with 7-inch HD Split Screen Monitor. Equipped with a long-range antenna to solve any issue of lag or flickering, this camera can be flipped between a rear view or a front view and provides a 135-degree wide viewing angle.

Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera Features:

Only need 1 screwdriver, easily attach the solar backup camera to the license plate and power monitor using a car charger, save the installation fee of up to $200. The battery keeps charging when the solar panel is in the face of strong sunlight, reduces manual charging times, and has no car battery drain-out issues. Wireless backup camera for trucks delivers a clear view and accurate distance measurement at night, which helps you avoid potential collisions and easily back into crowded areas. The monitor auto-shows real-time images once activated, avoiding the dangers caused by lags, buffers, or disconnects. No timing waste for phone pairing anymore. Back up camera systems for car upgrades the waterproof rate from their metal case, PCB-Coating, and sealing adhesive, which can fully replace the rearview mirror and provides a clear view in rain, fog, and mud.

